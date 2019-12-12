Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A semi-truck somehow ended up partly submerged in a retention pond early Thursday morning, slightly injuring one of its passengers in Plantation.
Lauderhill Fire Department officials said it happened at around 3:30 a.m. after the 18-wheeler skidded off the Sunrise Boulevard exit ramp on the Florida Turnpike.
Officials said two occupants had to be rescued with one sustaining minor injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
