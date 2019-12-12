  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Plantation


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A semi-truck somehow ended up partly submerged in a retention pond early Thursday morning, slightly injuring one of its passengers in Plantation.

Tractor trailer ends up in retention pond off Florida Turnpike in Plantation

Tractor trailer ends up in retention pond off Florida Turnpike in Plantation. (Lauderhill Fire Department)

Lauderhill Fire Department officials said it happened at around 3:30 a.m. after the 18-wheeler skidded off the Sunrise Boulevard exit ramp on the Florida Turnpike.

Officials said two occupants had to be rescued with one sustaining minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

