MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) – A rapper known as Saucy Santana was one of three people hurt in a drive-by shooting on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive early Wednesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said around 4 a.m. a white Chevrolet sedan pulled alongside a white Honda and began shooting at the people inside.

Approximately 6-7 shots were fired, striking all three men in the Honda. The driver, identified as 27-year-old Justin Harris, was shot in the right arm. Santana, who was in the front passenger seat, was also shot in the arm. The rear passenger was shot in the hand.

They were all taken to Aventura Hospital.

Santana and his friends had just left The Office Gentlemen’s Club. Santana, who is openly gay, said he might have been targeted because of the “type of artist” that he is.

Santana is from the Tallahassee area and said he was in South Florida scouting music video locations. He has about 500,000 followers on Instagram. and the video for his song “Walk Em Like a Dog” has more than 3 million views on YouTube.

