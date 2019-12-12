Comments
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for 8-month-old Bella Giorgi.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said she is in the company of 32-year-old Stephanie Giorgi.
The pair went missing in the 20000 block of Ardore Lane in Estero on Wednesday.
Authorities believe they may now be in Hialeah and traveling in a 2015, white Chrysler 200 with FL tag “NEVF48.”
Bella was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue flowers.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.
You must log in to post a comment.