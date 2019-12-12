  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Missing Child Alert


HIALEAH (CBSMiami) – A missing child alert has been issued for 8-month-old Bella Giorgi.

Stephanie Giorgi (Source: FDLE)

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said she is in the company of 32-year-old Stephanie Giorgi.

The pair went missing in the 20000 block of Ardore Lane in Estero on Wednesday.

Authorities believe they may now be in Hialeah and traveling in a 2015, white Chrysler 200 with FL tag “NEVF48.”

Bella was last seen wearing a white onesie with blue flowers.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.

Comments