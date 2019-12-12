MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet and messy start across much of South Florida Thursday morning, with scattered showers producing heavy downpours in spots.

Throughout the day we will continue to see passing showers due to plenty of tropical moisture.

Highs will climb to the low 80s with a mix of clouds and sun.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low 70s along the coast and upper 60s inland.

We remain unsettled through Friday with the potential for showers and storms.

Moisture lingers through Saturday and we could see some showers to start the day before we gradually clear and highs soar to the upper 80s.

By Sunday, we’ll enjoy cooler, drier conditions, with lows in the upper 60s and highs will climb to about 80 degrees with more sunshine and lower humidity.

More of the same on Monday, a cool, comfortable start with temperatures in the upper 60s and highs around 80 degrees with pleasant sunshine.