Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation by the Sun Sentinel has discovered “a frightening number” of children in Florida schools are very much like the Parkland shooter.
Investigative reporters Megan O’Matz and Brittany Wallman joined us live in our studio Thursday evening to talk about the troubling data they’ve uncovered.
Watch their CBS4 News at 7 interview
You can read the two-part series here:
Part 1: Troubled kids dream of shooting up their schools, and many have guns close by.
Part 2: State and federal laws handcuff schools as raging kids take over classrooms.
The Sun Sentinel is Broward’s main newspaper and it circulates throughout South Florida.
