



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Joy Cooper is back on the job as Hallandale Beach’s mayor.

Governor Rick DeSantis officially issued her reinstatement after he acquittal on corruption charges on November 26th.

On Thursday, the city issued a statement on the reinstatement.

“Earlier today, the City received the Executive Order from the Governor’s Office reinstating Mayor Joy Cooper to her elected position. According to City Charter, the reinstatement provides for Mayor Cooper to complete the rest of her term until November 2020. The City wishes to thank outgoing Mayor Joy Adams for her service.”

Read: Gov. DeSantis Executive Order Reinstating Joy Cooper

Former Governor Rick Scott suspended Cooper from office on January 26th, 2018 following her indictment on six counts of corruption.

Cooper was arrested in January of 2018 as part of an undercover FBI sting operation, charged with soliciting and accepting $5,000 in illegal campaign contributions.

During her trial, the state’s star witness Alan Koslow, a onetime powerful lobbyist and attorney. Koslow was targeted by undercover FBI agents posing as developers. He arranged meetings with Cooper which were captured on a hidden camera.

During the trial, Koslow related how in 2013 the agents revealed the sting operation to him in the W Hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“They said, ‘Mr. Koslow, call your lawyer, you are involved in money laundering.’ I said to them, I don’t do my own laundry.’ They said, ‘Don’t joke,’” he testified.

Afterward, Koslow said became a cooperating witness, wearing a wire for nearly three years as FBI agents tried to root out Broward politicians on the take.

“They made the decision. They knew the politicians better than I do,” he said.

Defense attorney Davis questioned Koslow on his cocaine habit and a felony conviction on conspiracy money laundering charges that sent him to prison for a year.

Davis said the whole money-laundering scheme was cooked up by Koslow to make money and support his drug habit. He added that the jury “had doubts, especially when it came to the state’s witness Alan Koslow.”

Cooper served as mayor of Hallandale Beach for 13 years until her arrest in 2018