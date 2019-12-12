Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Fort Lauderdale officials say it is implementing a two-part plan to stop leaking sewage from flowing into the Tarpon River.
The city is building a berm to contain the sewage flow workers will be installing a bypass system Thursday afternoon to move the sewage to a manhole and onto a treatment plant.
A contractor is still trying to figure out the exact parts and equipment needed to make a permanent repair, which will take about a week.
A 54-inch sewer main ruptured earlier Tuesday flooding a large part of the Rio Vista neighborhood.
A hotline number will have more information for area residents: (954) 828-8000.
