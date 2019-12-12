MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of children got a chance to shop until they dropped, ahead of the holiday season.
It was all part of the annual “Shop with a Sheriff” event, hosted by the Sheriffs Foundation of Broward County.
The annual drive is designed to help children have an extra special holiday.
Dozens of kids got $200 each to buy anything they wanted.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies helped the children browse through the aisles and pick out their favorite toys.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to remember those who are less fortunate who may not be able to purchase and normally get these types of items and we are able to work with our foundation and our partners to be able to fulfill this Christmas list, so it’s an exciting time for us,” said BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony
