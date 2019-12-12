CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA
WFOR-TV/WBFS-TV
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY
Job Title: Assistant Associate Digital Line Producer (2 Positions)
CBSN-Miami is looking for an Assistant Associate Digital Line Producer (AADLP) to work on CBSN-Miami’s local live streaming network. The AADLP will work with the Digital Line Producers (DLPs), Associate Digital Lin Producers (ADLPs) and the control room teams managing and optimizing live and on demand video content for mobile, desktop and OTT platforms.
The role requires close coordination with DLPs, ADLPs, Senior and Broadcast Line Producers during live news programs, but the AADLP will assist with editing video, writing headlines, maximizing SEO and shareability and working with newscast video editors and social media team to edit and publish out video daily.
Responsibilities include:
- Editing video content (vo’s, headlines, teases, any and all video elements)
- Assisting with timing in a control room environment
- Helping to Code/stack rundown content at the direction of the show producers with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements.
- Assisting DLP, ADLP and the show with regard to video, graphics, scripts and other elements while also taking direction from senior producers.
- Helping to coordinate with the senior and line producers during live news programs.
- Assisting with build show rundowns, prompter etc.
Required skills/qualifications:
- Recent college grad with 1+ years of experience preferred in helping to create and build show rundowns in cable, broadcast or digital environment.
- Ability to work under extremely tight deadlines to edit video and write headlines for live digital broadcast.
- Thorough knowledge of social media and the competitive digital news environment.
- Familiarity with non-linear editing, specifically Grass Valley.
- Available for early mornings, nights, overnights, weekends, holidays; this is a 24-hour streaming service.
- Experience with Crispin and iNews a big plus.
- Understanding of SEO.
Begin the application process here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers
It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that it’s continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources.
Posted 12/2/19
