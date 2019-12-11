Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three people were shot on the entrance ramp to northbound I-95 from Miami Gardens Drive early Wednesday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said around 4 a.m. a white Chevrolet sedan pulled alongside a white Honda and began shooting at the people inside.
Approximately 6-7 shots were fired, striking all three men in the Honda. The driver was shot in the right arm. The front passenger was shot in the right arm and the rear passenger was shot in the hand.
They were all taken to Aventura Hospital.
The FHP is now trying to determine what led to the shooting.
You must log in to post a comment.