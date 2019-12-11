TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A second person in Florida has died due to complications from vaping, according to the state’s health department.
The Orlando Sentinel reported Wednesday that Florida’s Department of Health also reported a slight increase in the number of vaping-associated illnesses, which rose from 99 to 103 cases.
No further information was released about the Florida death.
The first vaping-related death in Florida was announced in September. As of December 3rd, nearly 2,300 cases of vaping-associated illnesses and 48 deaths were reported in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A type f of mostly counterfeit THC-containing products has been the most commonly-reported product used by those who fell ill in the Northeast and South, according to the most recent analysis by the CDC.
