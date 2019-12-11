MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A very warm, steamy start across South Florida Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A few inland areas woke to the low 70s. Our average low this time of year is 64 degrees.

A few showers swept across Miami-Dade and Broward which saw patchy fog in spots.

The heat is on this afternoon with highs soaring to the mid to upper 80s. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees in Miami. The old record is 85 degrees set back in 2012. The forecast high for Ft. Lauderdale is 85 degrees. The old record is 87 degrees set back in 1997. Key West will likely see a high of 83 degrees. The old record is 85 set back in 1986.

With a southerly wind flow in place, it will feel very humid throughout the day. And as we get the heating of the day going combined with an increase in moisture, scattered showers and a few storms will be possible in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday night will be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid-70s and the potential for passing showers overnight.

We stay warm and humid through Thursday with highs in the low to mid-80s with the potential for scattered showers.

Friday we may see some gusty showers and storms ahead of our next cold front set to move through this weekend.

Saturday will be a transitional day with some rain in the morning and gradual clearing throughout the day. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 60s and highs will be right around 80 degrees with less humidity and pleasant sunshine.