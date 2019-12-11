Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dade School officials said a teacher at Dr. Michael M. Krop Senior High School resigned Tuesday following allegations she had been engaging in inappropriate behavior with an adult male student.
Jackie Calzadilla, Director of Media Relations for the school system, said the woman involved is a language arts teacher at the school.
Calzadilla said shool police is investigating the matter.
The teacher who was not identified has been with the school district for five years and has no prior incidents.
The school is located in the 1400 block of NE 215th St in Miami.
