Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Missing Elderly Man

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 75-year-old Ted Sutherland.

Sutherland went missing Wednesday from the 110 block of NW 49 Street.

He was last seen wearing a dark polo shirt, dark pants and dark colored shoes.

The 75-year-old has is 5-feet 11-inches tall, 160 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.

He was driving a 2007 red Dodge Nitro with Florida tag “KSHH37.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (305) 579-6111 or (305) 603-6300.

