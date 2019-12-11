Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 75-year-old Ted Sutherland.
Sutherland went missing Wednesday from the 110 block of NW 49 Street.
He was last seen wearing a dark polo shirt, dark pants and dark colored shoes.
The 75-year-old has is 5-feet 11-inches tall, 160 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes.
He was driving a 2007 red Dodge Nitro with Florida tag “KSHH37.”
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (305) 579-6111 or (305) 603-6300.
