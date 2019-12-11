MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are working to put out a massive fire at a Cutler Bay apartment complex Wednesday night.

The second-alarm fire broke out at 7 p.m. at the Le Club Apartments At Saga Bay.

Due to the intensity of the flames, a total of 26 crews were called out to battle the blaze.

Several firefighters were lifted on platforms to target the roof, which was engulfed by the fire.

While significant progress has been made, the fire is still not completely out.

There have been no reported injuries.

The Red Cross has been called out to help the families displaced by the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said it is too early to determine what started the fire.