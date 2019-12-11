Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A naked homeless man is facing animal cruelty charges in Delray Beach after being accused of stabbing a dog multiple times.
Delray Beach Police say Adam Mizrach, 33, was arrested Monday after they were called to a home in reference to a dog named Shiloh suffering from stab wounds.
CBS affiliate WPEC reports the dog’s owner, Kimberly Armstrong, told authorities she rents a room to Mizrach and was lying in bed when she heard Shiloh cry out.
She said Mizrach was naked at the time.
Shiloh had to undergo emergency surgery.
Mizrach was being held on a $3,000 bond.
