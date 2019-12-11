MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Lax safety laws make Florida’s roads among the most dangerous in the country.
The latest “Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety” report found nearly 3,000 fatal crashes in 2017.
Former Miami Dolphins Player Kendrick Norton was fortunate to escape those stats.
He and his girlfriend survived a crash on the Fourth of July when his truck slammed into a concrete barrier.
While Norton survived, he did lose an arm and, in this process, his NFL career.
In an effort to raise road safety awareness, Norton joined the “Snap 2 Live” campaign.
“Snap 2 Live” was founded by Ernesto Arguello, who lost his grandfather in a car crash.
Arguello felt he had to act after learning car accidents are the leading cause of death among youth.
Norton and Arguello stopped by the CBS4 News Studio to discuss the campaign.
