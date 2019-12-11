MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are searching for the man and woman who robbed a couple at gunpoint on a Miami street.

Dean Haim and Molly Strauss, both 27, said they were walking just south of the intersection of NW 36th and NW 115th Avenue on Sunday, December 1st, around 6:30 p.m. when a man stood in front of them and pulled a gun.

“I’m going to shoot you, I’m going to shoot you, take it off, give me your stuff, I’ll shoot you,” the gunman told the couple according to the incident report.

Fearing for their lives, Haim and Strauss threw their belongings on the ground.

As the gunman gathered up the purse, wallet, and jewelry, he snatched two chains from Strauss’ neck valued at $3,000.

A woman in a white Chrysler picked up the gunman and they drove off.

Haim and Strauss said the gunman and the woman, who was heavyset, appeared to be 30 to 40 years old.

Items stolen included a $300 Michael Kors purse with a $600 Louis Vuitton wallet inside that contained $500 in cash and a number of credit cards, a Gucci purse with $600 inside, and Haim’s three gold chains valued at $3,000.

Police say shortly after the robbery, one of the subjects tried to make a purchase using one of the stolen credit cards.

Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the area of 1500 NW 36 St on 12/1/19. Moments later, a second subject is seen attempting to make a purchase using their stolen credit card. If you have info, please contact us at 305.603.6370 or @CrimeStopper305 pic.twitter.com/cJSo1pwUYH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 11, 2019

Anyone with information that can help the police solve this case is urged to contact them at (305) 603-6370 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).