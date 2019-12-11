



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Gregory Tony announced Wednesday the firing of one of his deputies for his role in slamming a teenager’s head into the ground and punching him in an incident last April.

WATCH: BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony’s press conference in its entirety

Cellphone cameras captured Broward Sheriff’s deputies during the rough arrest of Delucca Rolle.

Sheriff Tony said deputy Christopher Krickovich has been fired for slamming Rolle’s head into the ground and punching him.

Tony said the professional standards committee had wanted to exonerate him but said he disagreed with that recommendation.

WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST

“Having looked at the same exact facts, I disagreed with that recommendation. He was terminated yesterday,” Tony said.

“He was terminated because we don’t have a policy in place that provides deputies the opportuniy to slam people’s face, head into the ground. Especially under those circumstances,” he added.

In terms of deputy Ralph Mackey, “I concurred with a written reprimand,” he said.

Rolle was arrested when deputies descended on a Tamarac McDonald’s in response to a call about a fight in the parking lot.

Cellphone video shows Delucca as he stopped to pick up a cellphone dropped by another teen who was arrested by sheriff’s deputies.

That’s when BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra used pepper spray on Rolle before he ended up on the ground.

Sheriff Tony said the investigation against LaCerra is still ongoing.

Rolle was arrested and initially charged with battery and resisting arrest. The state, however, decided not to go forward with charges. The video of the arrest went viral and sparked a national outcry.