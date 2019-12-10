Comments
MIAMI(CBSMiami) – Miami police are searching for a group of vandals who targeted a church.
It happened over the weekend at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church in the 3000 block of NW 7th Avenue. Surveillance video captured three people spray-painted graffiti and destroying property.
“We can see someone came in and destroyed or tried to destroy what we have, it does make you feel sad,” said church spokesman Fatimo Garcia.
Garcia said nothing was stolen, but the vandals did cause several thousand dollars in damages.
