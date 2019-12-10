MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 16-year-old accused of making violent threats against Cypress Bay High School in Weston was in court on Tuesday.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the teen Monday after school employees received texts on Friday and Monday morning warning there would be a shooting at the school.
A judge ordered the teen be held in a juvenile assessment center in Fort Lauderdale for 21 days and was ordered to not use the internet or social media following his release.
He will also be undergoing a threat assessment and a psychological evaluation.
On Friday, a 12-year-old student at Falcon Cove Middle School was arrested after posting a “death list” of students on Snapchat.
On Thursday, A 14-year-old girl was arrested after two Lauderdale Lakes schools were placed on lockdown due to a bomb threat.
This is the third teen arrested since Thursday for making school threats.
