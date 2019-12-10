Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of South Florida children got a chance to shop until they dropped, ahead of the holiday season.
It was part of the annual “Shop with a cop” event, hosted by the City of Miami Police Department and Target.
The event is meant to help lower-income kids in the community during the holiday season.
Dozens of children received a $100 dollar gift card to buy anything they wanted.
Officers helped the kids browse through the aisles and pick out their toys.
You must log in to post a comment.