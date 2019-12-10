WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of South Florida children got a chance to shop until they dropped, ahead of the holiday season.

It was part of the annual “Shop with a cop” event, hosted by the City of Miami Police Department and Target.

The event is meant to help lower-income kids in the community during the holiday season.

Dozens of children received a $100 dollar gift card to buy anything they wanted.

Officers helped the kids browse through the aisles and pick out their toys.

