



producers of the Miami, Fort Lauderdale and soon Palm Beachrecently wrapped up its final Home Show of 2019.

Over the course of the year, hundreds of thousands of visitors attended South Florida’s largest source expo for home improvement finding new products, the latest trends, exclusive offers and most importantly, an opportunity to interact one-to-one with industry experts.

The Home Show is the perfect, one-stop shop destination event to find thousands of products and services such as: flooring; home automation and security; bathroom and kitchen remodeling products; hurricane shutters and impact windows; landscaping and artificial turf, patio furniture; hot tubs and pools; fine art and décor; appliances and BBQ grills; furniture; and much more.

Not just for homeowners, the Home Show gives industry professionals an opportunity to establish new contacts. Owners of companies that exhibit value not only the sales and leads that occur at the show, but the exposure they receive from Home Show Management’s multimedia marketing platform and strong digital footprint. Under this advertising umbrella, the Home Design and Remodeling continues to prove that after four decades, it continues to stand out as Florida’s leading marketplace for both small and large businesses.

Exhibitors at this year’s shows have included: Williams Sonoma Home, Belamo Design, Mattress Firm, Perla Lichi Design, Zavala Concepts, Arkimodel, Velum Design, Florida Power & Light, Floor & Décor, Iberia Tiles, Supreme Aluminum, The Spa King of South Florida, ASP Windows and Doors, HomeKO, Extreme Decks, Studio PGRB, Indigo Doors, Multimo Beds, Marrinox Stainless, Extreme Woodwork, Williams Sonoma Home, The Tile Empire, FBS (Fortified and Ballistic Security,) Wright’s Impact Windows and Doors, Sobre Mesa Wood Creations, Absolute Oudoor Living, Bath Fitter, Billiards Florida, Generator SuperCenter, Goldin Solar, Harrison Awnings, Indigo Doors, LBU Lighting, Kitchen Tune-Up, Mirada Blinds, Paradise Grilling Systems, Pro-Form Roofing Co., Sobre Mesa Wood Creations, Unlimited Solar, Tropical Tile & Marble, USA Screen Doors and Windows, Zensa Design, Tran$parent, Global Glow, FromHeart2Art, Majestic Furniture, iqoob, APA Closet Doors and ShelfGenie.

While the Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center is being renovated, Home Show Management will be moving to the Palm Beach Convention Center.

“For over 40 years we have been delivering South Florida’s most recognized Home Design and Remodeling Shows to the local market, attracting tens of thousands of event attendees per expo. With our years of expertise and focus being on Dade and Broward County we are now excited to announce that in 2020 we will be expanding to Palm Beach County at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, which the community has longed for,” states Adam Kayce Vice President and Show Director. “Palm Beach County is currently recognized to be one of the fastest growing communities in Florida and we felt that now is the best time for us to expand and introduce our established event. With low taxes and jobs moving to South Florida, cities within Palm Beach have been recognized to be one of the top destinations for many young and established professionals, as per the census bureau.”

Find information and buy tickets at www.homeshows.net and follow @FLHomeShows on social media.

2020 Home Show Dates:

March 27-29, 2020 at Mana Wynwood Convention Center

May 29-31, 2020 at the Palm Beach Convention Center

September 4-7,2020 (Labor Day Weekend) at Mana Wynwood Convention Center

Sponsored By Home Design & Remodeling Show