MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What the Miami Heat are doing this year has been a work of art, fitting in with the whole Miami Art Week vibe.

Four-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler tried his hand at the art thing, linking up with Crown Royal and Miami-based multimedia artist and storyteller D’ana Nunez to transform a basketball court at Southside Park in downtown Miami.

The Heat forward said he’s a big fan of art week and Art Basel.

“I think that art is a big thing in the city of Miami. The culture is all about hard work, it’s all about the art, it’s all about fashion now, music, all of the above,” said Butler.

While Butler does his ‘art’ on the basketball court, Nunez touch on the court means something to her but in a different way.

“When I was thinking about the design and art work for the court, I wanted it to feel like an intersection of a lot of things. So when people are playing they meet each other in the middle, you know, and that is something I wanted to reflect in the artwork, so that is why you have two big tentacles that are kind of like swerving around the artwork but meeting each other in the middle,” she said.

Butler said Miami has embraced him and he loves giving back to the community.