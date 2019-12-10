



TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Four students at Florida State University have been arrested in connection to hazing at a fraternity.

The arrests of Omeed Farajzadeh, Zachary Bernstein, Brett Pittman and Kiahlin Redish were announced Tuesday afternoon.

FSU police said the men created “a substantial risk of physical injury or death” to the pledges of Delta Tau Delta.

According to the chapter’s page on FSUIFC.com, Farajzadeh is the fraternity’s president and Bernstein is the treasurer.

The national chapter of the fraternity suspended FSU’s chapter back in late September and the university suspended the fraternity in November following its investigation.

FSU President John Thrasher released a statement to WCTV, the first to report the arrests, which read:

“As I have said many times before, FSU does not and will not tolerate hazing of any kind. We are extremely concerned and disappointed by these fraternity arrests, but we’re pleased to see people are reporting hazing and other unsafe behavior. The changes we have implemented are taking hold and the future of the Greek system at FSU is in the hands of its members and advisers. Now, it’s important to let due process run its course in this case.”