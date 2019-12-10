



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida high school football history was made Tuesday night as the first ever CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy winner was crowned.

Columbus running back Henry Parrish ran away with the inaugural award thanks to his 2,319 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns this season.

“It’s a blessing, it’s an honor, for me and my parents,” he told CBS4’s Jim Berry. “Growing up, I never had none of this. I just got to be humble and keep working.”

The Pittsburgh Panthers commit credited his parents with his work ethic that helped him take home this historic accolade.

“When I was little, my parents always preached to me and my brothers when we used play football, ‘Just keep going, don’t ever quit, don’t stop,’” he said. “They never quit, so I’m not gonna give up on my parents and they not gonna give up on me.”

Parrish’s parents as well as his head coach took to the stage to share in the special moment.

Both of his parents, Henry Parrish Sr. and Tequila Homes-Parrish, said the key message to take away from all this is to remain humble.

“It’s a blessing, it’s a blessing. We thank God for this,” said Parrish Sr. “All we do is preach and tell him to be humble and do your best.”

“I let him know everything will be OK if he just remains humble and stays focused,” Homes-Parrish said.

Columbus head coach Dave Dunn talked about Parrish’s sensational play this season, which included electrifying 26-yard touchdown run that went viral and made it onto the top 10 plays on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“He just never quits, he’s never gonna go down. He literally gives it his all each and every play,” Dunn said. “There’s times when you think a play is over and you start thinking about the next play to call and he’s still going.”

But before Parrish walked off the stage clutching his award, Nat Moore, the legend himself, had some advice for the young man.

“Hold on, Henry! Got to teach you something real quick tonight. You need to give your offensive line a shout out,” Moore said with a smirk.

“I would like to give all the guys a shout out. They’ve been working since spring,” Parrish said. “Just gotta keep going and finish the job for Ari.”

Parrish was talking about Ari Arteaga, a Columbus football player who lost his life on July 28th, 2018.

The Class 8A Explorers are seeking their first state championship, and they plan to win it in Arteaga’s honor.