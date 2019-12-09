Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police officials said they arrested a man Monday morning accused of battering a woman inside an apartment in downtown Miami.
Earlier reports indicated the man, who has not been identified, was believed to be intoxicated, armed, and barricaded inside an apartment.
Police said they responded to a call in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and 4th Street at around 9 a.m. regarding a possible domestic violence incident, where a woman had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with an injury to one of her eyes.
Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units outside an apartment building at the location.
The man was arrested without incident.
