WATCH LIVEHouse Judiciary Committee Hears Evidence In Impeachment Hearing
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barricaded Man, Domestic Battery, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police officials said they arrested a man Monday morning accused of battering a woman inside an apartment in downtown Miami.

Earlier reports indicated the man, who has not been identified, was believed to be intoxicated, armed, and barricaded inside an apartment.

Police said they responded to a call in the area of NE 2nd Avenue and 4th Street at around 9 a.m. regarding a possible domestic violence incident, where a woman had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with an injury to one of her eyes.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units outside an apartment building at the location.

The man was arrested without incident.

Comments