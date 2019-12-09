



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Family, friends and strangers all paid tribute Monday night to the UPS driver killed in a shootout between police and two armed robbers.

UPS workers showed out en masse at the Vior Funeral Home on 37 Avenue to honor driver Frank Ordonez.

Even FedEx drivers came out to show support.

“It just hurts because we are all out there. I know the UPS guys and it just hurts, just hurts, heartbroken,” said FedEx driver Linda. “It could have been me.”

Ordonez, 27, a father of two, was held hostage by thieves who stole his UPS truck after robbing a Coral Gables jewelry store leading police on a two county chase.

The wild ride met a violent end on Miramar parkway.

Ordonez was caught in the crossfire and died at the scene.

A coworker came early to support the family.

“I been here 13 years and it is very sad, unfortunate,” said Carlo Martin.

On Monday, nationwide at 5 p.m. Eastern time, UPS trucks parked with four-way flashers on. They observed a minute of silence for Ordonez.

By night the family was too distraught to talk, but earlier in the day they spoke to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

“Frank was such an amazing person. He was always there for you. He was there for everything. He was my brother and my best friend. He always wanted the best for me and he was always there for me,” said his 15-year-old sister, Genevie Merino. “I am never going to find someone like that ever again and I know he is one of a kind.”

A family goal is to keep the memory and legacy of Ordonez alive. That was the subject at the viewing as well as earlier in the day.

“I want Frank’s legacy to not be forgotten. He will be remembered by you, through the media. This is the only way we can keep his legacy alive,” said Joe Merino, Ordonez’s stepfather.

CBS4 has confirmed that family supporters are organizing several press conferences and what one family friend described as a countywide march questioning the force and tactics used by police to end the chase.

Richard Cutshaw, 70, of Pembroke Pines was also killed in Thursday’s shootout. He was an innocent bystander struck by gunfire in the exchange between police and the armed robbers.

Cutshaw was described by neighbors as “the nicest guy,” who was about to retire.