MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A four-year-old girl who was treated for an auto-immune disease returned to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Monday.

But Eliana Kattan and her family didn’t return for treatment.

They were there to spread some joy, by donating thousands of toys to the hospital’s annual toy drive.

CBS4 photojournalist Peter Miranda was there, as they presented their special gift.

“We found out about a week into our visit that she has a very rare syndrome called opt quizzical autoimmune syndrome,” said Eliana’s mom, Renee Kattan.

“We are blessed with a beautiful healthy daughter today and it is because of this hospital. We wanted to give back as much as we could.”

“Last year we decided to have a toy drive to benefit the hospital. Every time we came here they gave us a toy whether she was having an ultrasound or IV treatment and it just changed the mood of our day. She sat and played with that toy and it made our visit a little easier. So we thought to ourselves how can we give that back to the families that are here and we decided to hold a toy drive annually.”

“It means a lot for us to still experience the joy of Christmas and we don’t have time to go somewhere else and to see the Christmas spirit.

You too can bring smiles to the faces of children at Joe Dimaggio’s.

The hospital is accepting new, unused and unwrapped toys Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their facility in Hollywood.

The hospital is located in the 1000 block of Joe DiMaggio Drive.