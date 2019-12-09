HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Hallandale Beach police have identified the suspects who led them on a pursuit, resulting in a police-involved shooting over the weekend.

Those suspects are 22-year-old Joseph Knowles Junior and 21-year-old Jamari Dobard.

Both now face a long list of charges.

A police officer attempted to stop the Knowles and Dobard for a traffic violation.

Police said they refused to stop and led the officer on a chase.

At one point, one of the suspects was seen hanging out of the passenger window with a gun in his hand.

When the suspects eventually bailed out the car in Hollywood, police say the officer was forced to fire and hit one of the suspects, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“In the city of Hollywood, the suspects bailed out of the vehicle and an officer was forced to take action, which included firing more than one shot,” explained Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan.