



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is making an appeal to anyone near the deadly shootout between armed criminals and police in Miramar which lead to four deaths.

The FDLE is asking anyone witnessed or has video of the shootout to contact investigators.

The state agency is investigating the actual shooting which involved 19 officers from four different law enforcement agencies. Thirteen officers, from the Miami-Dade County Police Department, are on administrative leave.

The chase began with an armed jewelry store robbery in Coral Gables, where a woman was struck in the head by a ricocheting bullet.

The gunmen led police on a chase on I-75 into Miramar.

When the truck got stuck in traffic at a stop light, the suspects started firing on the officers and officers fired back.

When it was over, Alexander, Hill, Ordonez, and nearby motorist 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw who was waiting at the busy intersection, were all killed.

Experts on police tactics are defending the officers’ action saying the gunmen had to be stopped to protect the dozens of motorists stuck in traffic around the truck.

The family of UPS driver Frank Ordonez criticized officers, saying they should have pulled back and tried to talk to the suspects.

If you witnessed or have video of the shooting, please call FDLE at 786-336-1197.