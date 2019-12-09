



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s still time to open your heart and help a family in need this holiday season.

CBS4’s community outreach program, Neighbors 4 Neighbors, is busy matching generous adopters with families in need through its Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays program.

The deadline to adopt a family is Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m.

There are currently 70 families waiting to be adopted and more than 400 adopted so far.

Last year, Adopt a Family 4 the Holidays served 2,285 members of our community including nearly 1,500 children matched with caring adopters.

Just dial **GIVE (star, star, GIVE) on your mobile device to see how you can help.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors works with non-profit partners to screen the families which are submitted by social workers from each agency.

Last year, more than 500 families received assistance through one-on-one adoptions. On average, donors spent over $600 per family, with 537 families adopted.

A total of $342,000 was spent on families in need last year and hundreds of more families were gifted $10,000 in gift cards to Walmart, Target, Publix and Winn Dixie!

This year, along with our partners at Publix and Tri-Rail, Neighbors hopes to help even more families.

As a registered adopter, you can browse family profiles, and select based on location, nonprofit provider, or number of family members. Best of all, you get to meet the family you are helping, and share the joy.

Other Ways To Give

If adopting a family one-on-one is not for you, there are other ways to give.

Gift card donations help large families, and those not able to have a one-on-one experience. Through our Operation Elf gift card program, Neighbors provides a $25 Publix gift card for each family member, as well as a $25 gift card to a retailer for each child under 18.

Although human kindness is our greatest asset, Neighbors 4 Neighbors depends on monetary donations to purchase gift cards and provide emergency assistance. Your financial contribution, in any amount, enables the non-profit organization to continue providing hope and a hand up to those in need this holiday season.

Neighbors 4 Neighbors is a 501©3 nonprofit organization and contributions are tax deductible as allowed by law.

You may also mail a check to: