WESTON (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday night that they have arrested a 16-year-old boy for making threats to Cypress Bay High School in Weston.
Cypress Bay was placed on a code red last Friday after school employees received warnings there would be a shooting at the school.
On Friday, both the school and investigators searched for the source of the threat, but to no avail.
The threats continued Monday, so the school was placed on code yellow.
This time, however, detectives were able to locate the source, arresting a Cypress Bay junior.
The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. He faces two counts for making a false report concerning the use of a firearm and two counts for writing threats to kill.
According to BSO, this is the third teen arrested since Thursday for making school threats.
