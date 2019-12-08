MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A memorial continues growing for the UPS driver killed in Thursday’s deadly police chase and shootout.
Throughout the day fellow coworkers and even strangers left little mementos for Frank Ordonez.
Miramar Parkway, the site of the memorial, is where Ordonez and an innocent bystander, 70-year-old Richard Cutshaw, died when police got in a shootout with two armed robbery suspects.
“The armed suspects engaged law-enforcement, open fire, there was exchange of fire between law-enforcement and the suspects, and fortunately the suspects are now deceased,” explained FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro. “But two additional innocent civilians were also deceased.”
Lamar Alexander and Ronnie Hill had robbed the Coral Gables Regent Jeweler’s store before stealing Ordonez’s truck and held the 27-year-old father of two hostage.
Ordonez’s family said things could have been done differently.
“Where was swat where was the sniper? Where was the hostage negotiator?” said Joe Merino, Ordonez’s stepfather.
UPS is scheduled to hold a small vigil for Ordonez at an undisclosed location Sunday night.
