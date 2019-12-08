Comments
CBS4’s Rudabeh Shahbazi talked with Philip Mudd about how the CIA evolved into a war-fighting intel service after the September 11 attacks.
Black sites were set up around the world, where the agency used “enhanced interrogation techniques” on suspected terrorists.
Were the techniques effective in the war on terror? Should they be used again?
Guest: Philip Mudd / Former Deputy Director of the CIA Counterterrorism Center and FBI National Security Branch
Part one of the discussion can be seen above.
Part two of the discussion can be seen below.
