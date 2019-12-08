MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The search is on to find the driver that rear-ended a road ranger’s truck and then took off.

The crash happened on the southbound Turnpike, north of Okeechobee Road on Saturday.

The road ranger, Salvador Romero, was trying to help another driver that had a flat tire when the truck was hit by a silver Mazda.

He said two people inside the car got out and started walking.

“The moment I get in the truck, not even a minute, and I get struck,” Romero said. “The two suspects just fled the scene.”

Troopers detained the passenger about a mile away from the scene.

Romero is expected to be OK.