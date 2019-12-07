



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Oh My! There’s a restaurant in Little Haiti getting a lot of buzz. It’s Boia De, which loosely translated means “Oh, M.”

Boia De, tucked into a strip mall off NE 52nd Street and 2nd Avenue, is a small retro yet modern hidden gem owned by chef couple Luci Giangrandi and Alex Meyer.

This is the first restaurant for the duo, who previously operated the popular Mexican food cart La Pollita in the Miami Design District.

Luci says Boia De is an Italian phrase, meaning nice surprise. “It’s that feeling we hope you get when you walk through the doors here.” she said.

Boia De is a neighborhood spot, with just 24 seats that fill up nightly. There’s also a well-rounded wine list of over 75 selections.

As for the food, it’s Italian centric. Sophisticated, yet whimsical.

Both chefs have worked in acclaimed kitchens in New York and Los Angeles and the proof is what they put on the plate.

Like the Hamachi Crudo with Yuzu Salsa Verde and Fried Capers, described as fresh, fun, and tasty.

It is today’s Digital Bite.

Serves 4

For the Hamachi (Japanese yellowtail ):

Clean the fish of skin, bones, and bloodline and cut five 1/8″ to 1/4″ thick slices per person

For the Salsa Verde :

2 garlic cloves

1 jalapeno, halved with seeds removed

1/4 c. olive oil

1/4 c. sliced scallion

2 TBSP chopped cilantro

2 TBSP chopped parsley

1.TBSP chopped basil

white soy sauce

yuzu juice

Process the garlic, jalapeno, and oil in a blender and then pour into a medium mixing bowl. Add the chopped herbs and scallion; just before serving season the salsa with white soy until adequately salty and add yuzu juice to taste

For the Fried Capers :

Heat 1″ of oil in a small pot at medium heat

Add capers (which have been strained and patted dry); fry until almost done bubbling. Remove with a slotted spoon to a paper towel lined tray.

To Assemble with Garnish :

Sliced fresno chili

Chiffonade cilantro

Arrange fish slices on individual plates or large platter; spoon the salsa verde over the fish and plate, and place sliced fresno chilis and capers all over; finish with a sprinkle of chiffonade cilantro.

The restaurant is open 7 days a week for dinner.

For more info: www.boiaderestaurant.com or call (305)967-8866.