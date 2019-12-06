TAMPA (CBSMiami/CNN) – A Tampa couple gave a porch pirate a smelly surprise with the help of their nine-year-old daughter.

Jacky and Sharly Saleep said when they started noticing that what they had ordered went missing they decided to set a trap.

“If they take it, they deserve it,” said Jacky Saleep.

“I wanted them to get a taste of their own medicine,” added Sharly.

What the couple did was set out on their doorstep a decoy package filled with three day old dirty diapers courtest of their daughter Nora.

“It was kind of like a team effort, he sealed it up, made it look less suspicious, made it look like something you want to take and she provided the diapers,” said Jacky Saleep.

About two hours after they put the package out, surveillance video showed someone run up to the front door, take it, and quickly run away. The family filed a report with Tampa police.

“Whoever these porch pirates were, they fell for it,” said Tampa police Officer Sarah Michelson. “It is that time of year where you do, unfortunately, start to get a lot more of these cases.”

The Saleep said they plan to tell Nora about her contribution to their act of revenge plan when she’s older.

“Just tell her it’s not right to take other people’s things and just be careful because it might not be what you’re expecting when you open it up,” said Jacky Saleep.

Speaking of not expecting something, the Saleeps learned later that their missing packages had actually been delivered to the wrong house and weren’t stolen.