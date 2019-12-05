Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Davie Police are asking the public for any information leading to the identity of a woman accused of fraudulently purchasing $3,421.24 in merchandise from a Verizon store.
Police said it happened on Sunday, November 10 of the current year at the store located in the 2100 block of South University Drive.
Video surveillance from inside the store shows a woman with dark curly hair who was last seen driving a black Lexus SUV or similar.
If you can help authorities, you are urged to call Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
