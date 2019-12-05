



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Art Fair Week featuring Art Basel is underway and massive crowds are expected through its closing on Sunday, December 8th.

Art Basel is one of the largest art shows in the United States, a cultural and social highlight for the Americas. Art Basel Week events will be taking place in the Downtown, Overtown, Wynwood and Little Haiti N.E.T Service areas.

To minimize the traffic impact on the local residential and business community, there will be a number of road closures in Miami.

NW 2nd Avenue between NW 23rd and 29th Streets will be closed to traffic from Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday, December 8th. The streets are expected to reopen for vehicular traffic on Monday, December 9.

Expect traffic to be impacted on I-95, I-395 and SR-112 beginning on Thursday in the afternoon. Driving into the area will be very difficult. Those who plan to visit the galleries and exhibit spaces are urged to use county transit and rideshares. Miami Dade buses and Miami Trolley will still run down 2nd Avenue.

Click Here for a map of the Miami Trolley route.

UBER/Lyft pick up spots are at NW 5th Avenue at 24th Street, N Miami Avenue at 21st Street, and N Miami Avenue at 27th Street.

If you plan on visiting the Art Basel exhibits at the Miami Beach Convention Center, avoid the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways because they will be packed Friday and over the weekend. Instead, opt for the usually less crowded Venetian Causeway.

Parking is going to be an issue anywhere you go. Try the 17th Street Garage across the street from the Fillmore Miami Beach and you may get lucky. A free trolley will run from 6 a.m. to midnight through Saturday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Sunday with stops linking Midtown and Wynwood to the convention center.

Both Miami police and Miami Beach police will have extra officers on the streets to assist drivers and pedestrians.