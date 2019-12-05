



(MIAMI- Hoodline) — Interested in adopting a pet — or just taking a peek at some lovable pups up for adoption? There are dozens of endearing dogs up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Miami.

Animal shelters and pet rescue groups work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs currently available for adoption.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Pretty Girl, Jack Russell terrier and terrier mix

Pretty Girl is a winsome female Jack Russell terrier and terrier mix in the care of Just Jacks Rescue, Inc.

Pretty Girl will get along great with your other cats, kids and small dogs. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she’s spayed. Have no fear: She is already house-trained and crate-trained.

Notes from her caretakers:

She’s a young, sweet and easygoing gal. She loves to sit with you on the couch, cuddle and give kisses.

Apply to adopt Pretty Girl today at Petfinder.

Elsie, English bulldog

Elsie is a darling female English bulldog dog in the care of Buddies Thru Bullies – English Bulldog Rescue.

She’s already house-trained. Elsie is already spayed, and she has had all her shots.

Her current caretakers say:

Sweet Elsie is a stray from a Broward County shelter. We took her on early medical release for what turned out be an unhealed C-section scar. She is healing in her foster home, and we are working with her on overcoming her timidness as she adjusts to a new life.

Apply to adopt Elsie today at Petfinder.

Macho, American bulldog mix

Macho is a male American bulldog mix being cared for at Saving Paws 4 Love.

He’s already neutered and vaccinated. He’s mastered his house-training etiquette.

Here’s more about him:

I am a happy couch potato just waiting for my forever family.

Apply to adopt Macho today at Petfinder.

Harley, boxer mix

Harley is a male boxer mix being cared for at Paws 4 You Rescue, Inc.

Harley is the life of the party — he’s happy to keep company with other dogs. He is neutered and vaccinated.

Here’s more about him:

They gave me a cool name at the shelter. Although I am not a street bike, my owner and I lived on the streets. He actually brought me here, because he wanted me to have meals and a warm place to sleep.

Apply to adopt Harley today at Petfinder.

Rowry, Shih Tzu mix

Rowry is an adorable male Shih Tzu mix in the care of Fairy Tails.

His vaccinations are already up to date, and he is neutered.

From his current caretaker:

He came to Fairytails with his friend, Alexie. He’s very bonded to Alexie; they are very sweet and watch over each other. This darling is ready to come home with you today!

Read more about how to adopt Rowry on Petfinder