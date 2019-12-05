MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Carolina man was sentenced Thursday to nearly 20 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor in Miami.

Federal officials say Willie Dishon Matthew Obadiah, 32, of Charlotte, met the minor victim through Facebook, and communicated with her via Messenger and text messages.

Authorities said Obadiah learned the victim was a minor and a runaway through his communications with the victim.

Feds say he asked her to send a photograph of her identification card and when he saw her age, he sent her a message saying he wished she had a “fake id” instead.

Obadiah began prostituting the minor at various hotels, initially in North Carolina and then in Miami, officials said.

Feds said Obadiah told the minor victim how much to charge for sex acts, how to deal with customers and what rules to follow.

The minor eventually ran away from Obadiah, who returned to North Carolina, where he continued to prostitute women, officials said.

Obadiah was eventually arrested on April 19 in North Carolina.

Officials urge residents to report suspected human trafficking by calling 1-888-373-7888 or texting “BeFree” (233733).