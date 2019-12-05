Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police say the pickup truck driver who struck, killed a woman while she was walking along the sidewalk was drunk.
Police charged 56-year-old Jose Gomez with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the death of 61-year-old Elba Pichardo.
Our cameras captured Gomez at the scene as police searched for clues.
Investigators say Pichardo was walking along Southwest 61st Avenue and Bird Road Wednesday afternoon when police say Gomez struck her just feet from a doctor’s office.
