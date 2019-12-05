MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Bay Village police officer has been suspended after he was reportedly caught drunk driving in his marked patrol car Wednesday night by Pembroke Pines police.
Police Sergeant James Stephen McVay was booked into the Broward County jail around 4:30 a.m.
Thursday morning, it appears he bonded out on a $500 bond.
North Bay Village police said they were made aware by Pembroke Pines police that McVay had been arrested for driving under the influence.
Pembroke Pines police have not provided details of the arrest.
In a statement, they said that McVay had been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.
“The NBVPD has zero tolerance for this offense nor any other criminal behavior. These actions are contrary to the values of the Police Department, and the entire Village. The Officer is being suspended from his duties, and an Internal Affairs investigation has already been initiated. This investigation will be handled expeditiously, and any further action deemed appropriate will be taken once the Internal Affairs case is closed.”
