MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach man convicted of kidnapping and torturing a plastic surgeon with a blow torch learned his fate Thursday.
A judge sentenced 33-year-old Justin Boccio to 11 years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $83,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors say Boccio committed the crime as part of a plot to steal money, back in January, in a Broward Walmart parking lot.
Surveillance video led police to arrest Boccio and Serge Nkornia, who police say also took part in the plot.
The case against Nkornia is pending.
