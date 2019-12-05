WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Deerfield Beach man convicted of kidnapping and torturing a plastic surgeon with a blow torch learned his fate Thursday.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Justin Boccio to 11 years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $83,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say Boccio committed the crime as part of a plot to steal money, back in January, in a Broward Walmart parking lot.

Surveillance video led police to arrest Boccio and Serge Nkornia, who police say also took part in the plot.

The case against Nkornia is pending.

