MIAMI (CBSMiami) – In the newly released documentary ‘The Trayvon Hoax,’ filmmaker Joel Gilbert claims the key prosecution witness during George Zimmerman’s trial is a fraud.

He says it wasn’t Rachel Jeantel on the phone with Martin just before the 17-year-old Miami Gardens teenager was shot and killed in Sanford, but Martin’s girlfriend, a woman named ‘Diamond Eugene.’

Gilbert claims the case fueled racial tensions in America and was based on a faulty narrative.

The film was supposed to be shown to the media at the Coral Gables Art Cinema Thursday after a news conference on the $100 million lawsuit George Zimmerman has filed against Martin s parents, their attorney Ben Crump and prosecutors.

But the news conference and screening were abruptly cancelled.

CbS4 talked to the filmmaker and Zimmerman’s attorney about the cancellation and lawsuit.

“I was shocked,” said Gilbert. “We showed it at the National Press Club and there was no problem. I’m upset we were treated this way.”

“We didn’t know there was a false witness. Thank God Zimmerman was acquitted otherwise he’d be in prison for life,” said attorney Larry Klayman.

The theatre’s co-executive director said Gilbert never had a contract and never told them the title of the film.

Gilbert gave us a copy of an email confirming the room rental.

The mayor and City of Coral Gables deny pressuring the theatre to scrap the showing.

Attorney Ben Crump took to the airwaves to blast the lawsuit calling it frivolous.