MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police said two suspects who carjacked a UPS truck on Thursday afternoon and led several police agencies through the streets of South Florida are dead.

The suspects who reportedly shot at police from the truck engaged police in a shootout resulting in their deaths on Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least 20 police officers, some with long guns and a stopped UPS truck.

The exchange of gunfire with police ended as quickly as it began.

A law enforcement source confirmed to CBS4 News that the UPS driver and a bystander were killed.

UPS released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn a UPS service provider was a victim of this senseless act of violence. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of our employee and the other innocent victims involved in this incident. We appreciate law enforcement’s service and will cooperate with the authorities as they continue the investigation.”

No officers were injured by the exchange of gunfire.

Authorities said it began in Coral Gables after an armed robbery that took place at the Regent Jeweler’s located at 386 Miracle Mile.

Police said a woman was shot during the robbery. She was transported to a nearby hospital where her condition is not known.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak offered a press conference Thursday evening where he confirmed that the UPS truck had been carjacked by two suspects and that someone had been shot at the jewelry store.

Hudack said they received a silent alarm from the jewelry store at around 4:17 p.m.

“When matters get like this, it is difficult on all of us,” Hudack said.

George Piro, Special Agent in Charge of the Miami Field Office, held a press conference Thursday night.

He said the FBI is leading the investigation in coordination with the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Miramar Police Department, the Pembroke Pines Police Department, the Coral Gables Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Piro confirmed the Regent Jeweler’s was robbed, where the first shots rang out.

“As the individuals were fleeing, shot were fired and was reported across the street at city hall in Coral Gables,” he said.

Piro went on to confirm that the suspects along with the UPS driver taken hostage and an innocent bystander were killed following the exchange of gunfire in Miramar.

“Our condolences go to the families of the deceased of today’s unfortunate incident,” Piro said.

Authorities have not identified the suspects, driver or bystander.