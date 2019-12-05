MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From Pink Beasts that hang above the Palm Court in the Miami Design District to a giant gorilla at The Raleigh garnered on South Beach and so so much more.

Art is everywhere this week in South Florida and we begin with those pink sloths, designed by Fernando Laposse in the Miami Design District and Craig Robbins the man who had the vision to create this high-end art-driven shopping destination.

“This is touchable art. Everyone can go layout and layout in the hammocks and take a selfie. Everyone loves them and we’re proud,” said Robins.

Walk through the Design District, where there’s something on every corner. You can see filmmaker Harmonie Korine’s installation that was shot through limited-edition Gucci glasses that has a wearable 3D lens on them. Every moving image on the walls was shot through the glasses.

Craig also shows us artists Virgil Abloh’s “Dollar A Gallon” sculpture presenting a window into the artist’s study and research of the effect of advertising.

Cars are also art, as Prestige Imports brings Pagani’s “The Celebration of a Dream” exhibit to Miami Design District in a pop-up.

The racy presentation, featuring multi-million dollar showpieces showcases Horacio Pagani’s journey to the realization of his dream through motorized art.

Now, over in Overtown, for the 9th year, Art Africa showcases engaging and thought-provoking art that serves as a continuum of the Black, Caribbean, political and hip-hop artistic strand. Founder Neil Hall says he’s always believed this art festival could change a community.

“Art, design, and culture play an important role in shaping and elevating a community,” said Hall.

Now over to South Beach, to The Sagamore Hotel’s presentation of “I’m not a Trophy,” that’s dedicated to endangered species, trophy hunting, poaching, and indigenous cultures. The artist is French artist and wildlife photographer Arno Elias.

“I started to learn about the numbers, How many lions, rhinos and elephants are left in the world and I decided to dedicate my life and work around this,” said Elias.

This is exhibit is free and many of the pieces on display in “I’m Not a Trophy” will be available for sale, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the charity.

It’s animals of a different kind at The Raleigh Gardens on Miami Beach, the newest exhibit featuring works by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne-Raleigh hotel owner and developer Michael Shvo, created this picturesque outdoor exhibition that’s free to the public, as an homage to their work.

The exhibit is on until the end of February.