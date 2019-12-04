Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A former seasonal UPS worker is facing charges after he was charged with stealing packages he helped drop off at homes.
Emmanuel Reggin Junior, 18, appeared before a judge Wednesday, charged with third-degree grand theft.
According to police, on Monday, Reggin helped unload packages at a company in North Miami-Dade.
While unloading the truck, Reggin allegedly grabbed several packages with electronics and placed them under dumpsters and came back later to pick them up.
Police arrested him and found the stolen items at his home.
Bond was set at $10,000 dollars.
