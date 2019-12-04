TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – About 200,000 Florida students could become ineligible for automatic free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal expected to reduce the number of food stamps enrollees, according to state education officials.
Children automatically qualify for free lunches if their families receive food stamps, but in July the Trump administration proposed tightening eligibility for what was formerly called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. A finalized rule could come as soon as the end of the month.
The U.S. Agriculture Department released an analysis in October showing nearly 1 million students nationwide could be affected.
Impacted Florida households would still be eligible for free- and reduced-price meals if they individually file an application for the National School Lunch Program.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.